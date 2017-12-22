GREAT FALLS- The U.S. Senate voted this week to confirm Col. Ronald G. Allen, Jr., for promotion to brigadier general in the United States Air Force.

Allen currently serves as the commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Allen was among 1,317 eligible colonels for promotion to the rank of brigadier general.

Among those, 36 were nominated and forwarded by President Trump for Senate confirmation. The promotion rate is 2.7 percent.

Allen began service as commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base in April 2016.

“It’s a great honor to serve with someone of Col. Allen’s caliber and character,” said Col. Peter Bonetti, 341st MW vice commander. “I’m grateful to see the Senate confirmation. It’s an acknowledgement that Col. Allen’s senior leadership is vital to the Air Force and the United States.”

The wing’s 4,000 personnel defend the United States with combat-ready Airmen and nuclear forces. They are responsible for base support, maintenance, security and operation of 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles located throughout a 13,800 square-mile complex in central Montana.

-Malmstrom AFB Public Affairs