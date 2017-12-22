A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until Saturday evening for parts of western montana and along the I-90 corridor between Bozeman and Billings. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Saturday evening for many places along the Rocky Mountain front, and across central and southern Montana.

Happy Friday, everyone! Last night we saw some more snow come through, and with that comes slick roads. Going into the holiday weekend, road conditions will be less than ideal; many highways across the state have snow and ice cover. Low visibility and high wind gusts will make travel difficult this weekend, so give yourself extra time to get to your holiday destinations safely. Another winter storm is developing off the Pacific coast, which will move into southern Montana overnight on Christmas Eve, lasting throughout the day on Christmas. It looks as though that storm won’t move much further north than the Helena area, but temperatures will stay well below the freezing point throughout the state, so that snowfall we received all week will be sticking around for the weekend. This Christmas will be a chilly one, so bundle up if you plan on getting out there to enjoy the snow!

Have a great weekend!

Katie Alexander