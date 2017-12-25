A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of northern Montana until tomorrow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southwestern Montana until tomorrow. Expect wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero and low visibility on roads. Take caution while driving.

Merry Christmas, everyone! It looked like a Christmas postcard out there with all of the snow we had, but those wind chills were brutal. Tonight across the state, wind chills are well below zero across most of Montana. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur in just 30 minutes. If you must be outside tonight, make sure to bundle up. Also, don’t forget about your pets out there! Snow will continue tonight across much of the southwestern part of the state, potentially causing some low visibility on the roads. Things will clear up tomorrow as that storm moves out of our area, but more winter weather rolls in on Wednesday and the next round of snow will begin. Wednesday won’t see too much more accumulation, but a big storm developing off the coast of Washington will move East towards us, reaching Montana by Thursday. That system will stick around through the weekend, and we’ll see a snowy end to 2017.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Katie Alexander