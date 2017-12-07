WASHINGTON – Senator Al Franken announced his resignation from the Senate floor on Thursday after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Franken has been accused by multiple women in recent weeks of episodes of unwanted touching, groping and forcible kissing.

“I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party,” Franken said.

The pressure to resign started mounting after a former congressional aide told Politico that Franken tried to forcibly kiss her in 2006- three years before he became Senator.

She was the seventh woman to publicly allege sexually inappropriate behavior, including groping and forcibly kissing.

A cascade of Democratic senators called on the fellow Democratic senator to resign on Wednesday.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was the first senator Wednesday morning to issue a statement on social media calling for Franken’s resignation.

Then one-by-one in rapid order, a string of other Democratic senators then issued statements asking Franken to step down. They numbered into the double digits by early Wednesday afternoon.

“Some of the allegations against me are simply not true, others I remember very differently,” he said from the Senate floor on Thursday.

Franken said he will resign in the coming weeks.

*Video from NBC