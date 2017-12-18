MISSOULA – Western Montana will have direct service to two of the nation’s busiest hub airports next year, as American Airlines starts non-stop flights to Dallas and Chicago next summer.

Missoula International Airport Director Cris Jensen calls it a “big step forward” in bringing affordable flights and more service to the region.

The flights on American’s Envoy E-175 jets start on June 7 with a direct flight each day, departing Dallas/Fort Worth at 9:30 a.m. and returning to Missoula at 1:25 p.m. The Chicago flights will leave the Windy City at 10:05 a.m. daily with a return flight departing Missoula at 12:30 p.m.

James Grunke of Missoula Economic Partnership says the service will not only provide great connections to spur business and economic growth but will save local businesses and residents money through competition. Missoula is guaranteeing ticket sales but is confident the flights will be full.

When the American flights begin, it will be the sixth airline brand to fly out of Missoula International Airport.

Dallas-Fort Worth flight details:

Schedule effective on June 7, 2018 (operated by Envoy E-175 aircraft)

Depart Dallas/Fort Worth 9:30 a.m. Arrive Missoula 11:56 a.m.

Depart Missoula 1:25 p.m. Arrive Dallas/Fort Worth 5:47 pm

Chicago O’Hare flight details:

Schedule runs June 7, 2018, to August 20, 2018 (operated by Envoy E-175 aircraft)

Depart Chicago 10:05 a.m. Arrive Missoula 12:49 p.m.

Depart Missoula 12:30 p.m. Arrive Chicago 4:52 p.m.

-Dennis Bragg reporting for MTN