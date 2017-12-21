A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Friday for many parts of western Montana. Love it or hate it, more snow is on its way. After a very overcast week, the sun peeked through the clouds a bit today, but another storm is developing to our North and already moving into parts of northern Montana. With this new snow accumulation and wind gusts up to 30mph, visibility will be low on roadways tomorrow, especially during the early morning hours. After tomorrow night, the storm will move off to our South, and then calm, cold weather will persist through the weekend. On Monday, the southwestern part of the state will see some scattered snowfall, but it won’t produce nearly as much accumulation as we’ve seen this week. Temperatures over the weekend will get down to the teens and single digits, some very festive weather ahead for us.

Bundle up out there and stay safe.

Katie Alexander