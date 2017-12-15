

HELENA – The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts has long been regarded as a rare gem in the Helena community, but now it’s official. The Bray has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Bray will join 78 other properties in Lewis and Clark County that are recognized as historically significant, including the Cathedral of Saint Helena and the Helena Civic Center. The Bray sits on the property of the Western Clay Manufacturing Company which was recognized as a significant site in 1985. But now, the designation will extend to the foundation itself.

Resident Artist Director Steven Lee said the designation recognizes the work that the Bray does.

“When you really look at the long history that the Archie Bray Foundation and Archie Bray himself – the impact he’s made – it makes us feel really proud to be able to grow the foundation and continue the works that have been in place for such a long time,” Lee said.

The Montana Preservation Alliance worked to get the designation for the Bray. Lee said it took a “handful” of months to get it listed on the National Register.