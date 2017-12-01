

HELENA – A Helena woman has been charged with assault after an argument over a cellphone on Thursday.

Laura L. Hale was arrested Thursday for allegedly injuring another individual with a knife.

Charging documents say Hale approached a male individual Thursday afternoon on the 500 block of Logan, accusing him of stealing her cellphone.

She allegedly took a knife hanging from the victim’s hip and, according to law enforcement, motioned toward the victim.

A witness and the victim grabbed the 60-year-old suspect by the arms and took the knife from her. That was when officers say the victim was cut on the hand.

Hale allegedly told investigators she took the knife in order to throw it down a hallway.

Hale faces a felony charge of assault with a weapon. She’s also been charged with misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer for allegedly fighting police officers when they tried to place her in handcuffs.

Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.

If convicted Hale faces 20-years in the state prison.