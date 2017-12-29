BUTTE- The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a recent rest area fire in Divide.

MDT posted an image taken from a security camera showing the individual on the MDT Facebook page.

The post says clean up and repair costs for the fire could be as much as $8,000.

It adds that there have been 12 fires at eight different rest areas across Montana. The most recent fires were in the Bozeman, Butte, and Troy areas. Officials did not say in the post if they believe all 12 fires are related.

Officials ask if you know the identity of the individual pictured call Mike Murolo at 406-444-6163. Murolo can also be contacted by email at mmurolo@mt.gov.

Tips can also be submitted to the Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office.