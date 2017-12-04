Authorities are searching for a 56-year-old Glen man who was last seen Thursday.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office reports Calvin Charles Zimdars remains missing and is at risk of “self-harm.”

Zimdars is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium build, 170 pounds with blue eyes and black, salt-and-pepper hair. He is likely dressed in western apparel with a large belt buckle and Wrangler jeans.

His daughter, Clarissa Brown, said her father was last seen at his home on Sugarloaf Mountain Road in Glen on Thursday and it’s highly unusual for him to be gone this long without contacting family and friends. Glen is located between Butte and Dillon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 406-683-3700.

