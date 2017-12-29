HELENA- The Montana Dept. of Transportation is reporting that an avalanche has closed Highway 200 between Missoula and Lincoln.

According to the MDT Traveler Information Page, the slide occurred just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Lincoln; eastbound traffic is being detoured on MT 141.

Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff Leo Dutton says search and rescue were called out to assist with a vehicle reportedly trapped by the avalanche, but the response was canceled after the occupants were safely extracted.

We will update you when we know more.