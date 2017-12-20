MISSOULA- An avalanche warning is now in effect for the northern portion of the west-central Montana backcountry.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center reports that the current avalanche danger is high and that very dangerous avalanche conditions are present. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended today. Human triggered avalanches are very likely, and natural avalanches are likely.

The Center’s Logan King reports that Snotel data for the southern Missions, southern Swan, Rattlesnake and Central Bitterroot ranges show a significant load of snow over the last 36 hours.

Mountain locations have received between 10″ to 20″ of snow, prompting the warning. King adds that they have received multiple reports of human-triggered avalanches in the advisory area and the surrounding mountains.

Dangerous avalanche conditions exist and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

For the latest avalanche conditions across southwest Montana go the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center website. For avalanche conditions in western Montana go to the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation’s website. Go to the Flathead Avalanche Center’s website for conditions in northwest Montana.