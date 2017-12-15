

BOZEMAN-The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is keeping an eye on avalanche conditions and expect that conditions will begin to change very soon.

The relatively quiet weather pattern has made avalanche conditions pretty stable over the last couple of weeks. But as our weather begins to shift and we see more snow, forecasters warn that conditions will be changing quickly and the danger of a slide will be going up.

“With all this clear weather, we are getting new layer at the surface, we are getting weak layer on the surface that once it is buried, it will probably begin to propagate fractures and we start to see new avalanches,” said Doug Chabot, director, Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center

Avalanche forecasters also warn that a lot of people can get complacent with a calm weather pattern. People heading into the backcountry should do their homework by checking advisories and digging on suspicious slopes to make sure that they are safe.

Story continues below



For the latest avalanche conditions across southwest Montana go the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center website. For avalanche conditions in western Montana go to the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation’s website. Go to the Flathead Avalanche Center’s website for conditions in northwest Montana.

-Matt Elwell reporting for MTN News