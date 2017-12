BOZEMAN- According to Gallatin County Search and Rescue, there was an avalanche this afternoon near Bridger Bowl.

One person was injured, in an area outside the Bridger Bowl ski boundary.

MTN has been told the person is no longer trapped.

Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue Commander Captain Jason Jarrett tells MTN volunteers gathered to head out to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, we will have more details when they become available