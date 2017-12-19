BILLINGS- As 2017 nears an end, activity in the Bakken oil fields is on the upswing.

The latest North Dakota production figures for October, show oil production and oilfield activity picking up.

The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources reports October oil production at 36.75 million barrels, an average of 1.185 million barrels a day.

October’s production was up some 3.5 million barrels from September.

October also set two new all-time highs in the Bakken.

The number of producing wells was 14,250, which set a new monthly record. The production of natural gas also set a new all-time high, with close to 64 million cubic feet, according to North Dakota state officials.

North Dakota sweet crude opened this week selling at $52.18 a barrel, up about 6 percent over last week’s price of about $49 a barrel.

Monday’s West Texas intermediate price closed at $57.29.

The number of active oil rigs in North Dakota has ranged in the mid-50s this fall, and last week’s count ending Friday was 53 active rigs.

Additionally, signs are pointing to an uptick in drilling in Eastern Montana, but the region is still feeling the effects of the downturn, according to industry experts.

The Oil Patch Hotline reports that a new independent oil firm in the Williston Basin, Kraken Oil, and Gas of Houston, is making a steady commitment to continuous horizontal drilling in Eastern Montana.

Kraken joins three other operators in a surge of new activity in eastern Montana.

At the same time, the Oil Patch Hotline reports that results from the state oil and gas lease sale earlier this month were disappointing with bids averaging just $7.24 an acre on nearly 27,000 acres.

-Jay Kohn reporting for MTN News