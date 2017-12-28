

HAVRE- Big Equipment Company from Havre is showing support and appreciation for its employees after a devastating fire last weekend.

Firefighters responded to Big Equipment Company located at 1287 US Highway 87 on Christmas Eve and battled the fire for more than 12 hours.

Witnesses said smoke could be seen from miles away.

The Havre Fire Department called for backup to find a way to transport water to the scene as the building was outside of city limits.

Big Equipment held an employee meeting on Wednesday to talk about the future of the company and to show appreciation and concern for its employees.

“We are going to support you 100 percent in every way we can,” Owner Ron Harmon said. “If you need some personal help, some personal assistance with anything in this difficult time, I want to hear about it.”

The fire department said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

They do not believe there is any foul play involved.

The company posted this message on Facebook on Sunday evening: “Big Equipment Company caught fire today. The damage done is extreme. We ask for prayers for us and all our employees. Sad Christmas for all of us.”

On Monday morning, they shared the following information:

Big Equipment Company will continue and move forward. We have insurance to cover our employees wages for a number of months. We also have insurance to cover our losses. We will be in contact with all of our employees in the near future. We would like to thank all of the first responders and all that have reached out to us during this difficult time.