

HAVRE- A large fire at Big Equipment Company near Havre caused “extreme” damage, according to the company.

The company is located at 1287 US Highway 87.

The company posted this message on Facebook on Sunday evening: “Big Equipment Company caught fire today. The damage done is extreme. We ask for prayers for us and all our employees. Sad Christmas for all of us.”

On Monday morning, they shared the following information:

Big Equipment Company will continue and move forward. We have insurance to cover our employees wages for a number of months. We also have insurance to cover our losses. We will be in contact with all of our employees in the near future. We would like to thank all of the first responders and all that have reached out to us during this difficult time.

There were no reports of injuries.

The amount of damage has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We will update you when we get more information.