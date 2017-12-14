BILLINGS – The Billings City Council sub-committee overseeing the hiring of the next city administrator isn’t yielding in its negotiations with candidate Greg Doyon.

Doyon, the current city manager in Great Falls, had a list of requests including a $170,000 salary. On Thursday, Doyon moved down to $165,000 – still $10,000 more than Billings was initially willing to pay.

The committee, led by councilmember Larry Brewster, is under the guidance of councilmembers Dick Clark, Shaun Brown, Angela Cimmino, Chris Friedel, and Mayor Tom Hanel.

All held reservations on the salary portion of negotiations.

“I think it’s an honor to come to Billings,” said Hanel. “This (salary offer) is no surprise. The candidates knew what we were offering.”

Despite the drop, the committee held steadfast on $155,000 but suggested that number would ultimately be in the hands of the entire council.

It was pointed out that the Casper, Wyoming city administrator earns an annual salary of $195,000. Billings assistant city administrator Bruce McCandless earns about $150,000, Brewster said.

“Everyone has a different tax base,” said sub-committee chair Brewster.

Brown, along with Friedel, both suggested it would be fair to consider offering an extra $5,000, pushing the salary to $160,000.

Mayor-elect Bill Cole echoed comments made by Billings Chamber of Commerce’s Dan Brooks, who both agreed the city should be willing to agree to a higher salary.

“We want to be comparable,” Cole said. “A first-class city offers first-class compensation.”

For Doyon’s part, he agreed to four weeks vacation including three personal days from initially requesting six weeks. But of the four major portions of the contract, that is currently the only one both sides agree on.

The committee says it is not in favor of cost-of-living adjustments as Doyon requested but is willing to include a merit-based bonus of up to 6%.

The cost-of-living adjustment would ensure pay is increased at a steady rate unlike former administrator Tina Volek’s salary, which remained stagnant for years before the council agreed on an 18 percent raise in her final year.

“There is a possibility that he could be passed up by his subordinates. At some point you’d have to give a pretty big jump,” Brown said.

Friedel said performance-based increases are a “great motivator” and benefit the city.

When it comes to relocation, Doyon requested roughly $12,000 for moving. Based on an estimate, relocation would cost $10,300, and six-month storage would cost $1,800.

Some councilmembers were in favor of the storage cost, others were against it but agreed to receive three bids and agree to the lowest offer including moving and storage.

The committee submitted the offer to Doyon, and if agreed on everything besides the salary, a legal document will be drawn up for the full council to take up on Monday.

After the meeting, Brewster said he feels the process has been positive.

“Sometimes it’s the details are difficult to come when you have a large body of people trying to make that decision. At the end, I think we’ll come up with a good product, and I think the community will be happy with it and hopefully Greg will too.”

A meeting is scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. to discuss Doyon’s response.

-Dustin Klemann reporting for MTN News