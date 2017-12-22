BILLINGS- A Billings girl battling cancer received her Make-A-Wish at Castle Rock Middle School on Thursday – a trip to New York and a chance to watch her favorites at the Grammys.

A special assembly was held for Ahna Novasio, 13. Surprised, the eighth-grader walked on a red carpet into the school’s gym.

“Amazing,” Kathy Novasio, Ahna’s mother said about the celebration. “Amazing, after everything we’ve been through. It was, like, really emotional.”

Ahna was diagnosed on Dec. 1, 2015, with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Her 2-1/2 years of chemotherapy will end in March.

She came up with her wish idea while receiving treatments in Denver.

“Some of the doctors that would come through would talk about it with her and talk about things other kids had done over the years,” Kathy Novasio said. “She put a lot of thought into it.”

“Want to meet a bunch of stars,” said Ahna Novasiio. “Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift. I just like their songs.”

“We want the wish to be more than just kind of a moment in time,” said Lea Hackey, Make-A-Wish Montanadevelopment manager. “We want lots of special moments for them to remember. And today really was a special moment. Just all about Ahna.”

Ahna also hopes to see a Broadway play while in New York.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

– David Jay reporting for MTN