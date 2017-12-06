BILLINGS – The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a witness in a bar shooting
The shooting took place Nov. 18 at Bones Brewery. A man was shot in the abdomen during an altercation inside the bar.
A suspect, described only as a tall African American male, remains at large.
On Wednesday police released a surveillance camera photograph of a man described as a witness to the shooting. Police said he is an African American male about 6-feet tall with a medium build.
If anyone can identify the man or knows where the witness can be located, they are asked to contact the Billings Police Department Detective Division at 657-8473 or CrimeStoppers at 245 -6660.