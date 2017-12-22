BILLINGS – The city of Billings will not plow snow over the Christmas weekend, Public Works Dave Mumford wrote in an email to the City Council.

Mumford said the city does not want to place its street maintenance staff on call during the holiday and restrict their ability to travel. Full crews are sanding and clearing drifts over the weekend, the city is accepting volunteers to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If snow exceeds three inches, plowing will begin Tuesday.

Plowing over the weekend would also place snow berms in the middle of major arterial roads and restrict access to businesses and churches, according to Mumford.

If forecasts shift and more snow comes, Mumford wrote he will have full crews begin 12-hour shifts covering 24 hours of plowing until streets are plowed and hauled.

The full text of Mumford’s email is here:

Good morning Mayor and Council

Mother nature has given us a white Christmas to put us all in the mood. It does present some logistic decisions on what to do with snow predicted today and tonight, with possible snow Christmas Day. In reviewing our options with the Street Maintenance Supervisors it is our opinion that we are not going to place the Street Maintenance staff on standby so we can plow snow over the Christmas weekend. Standby would significantly restrict their Holiday and not allow them to leave town unless they have approved vacation. If snow totals exceed 3 inches on the roads we are planning to wait until Tuesday to begin plowing. There will be full crews working on sanding and clearing any drifts over the weekend. We requested volunteers to work Christmas Eve/night and Christmas Day. At this time there are 6 employees and 2 supervisors signed up for each shift to cover sanding and de-icing. If we begin plowing this weekend it will require the crews to work through the Holidays and place a snow berm in the middle of the arterial roads. The berm in the middle of the road will significantly restrict access to businesses and churches before and during the Christmas Holiday. If the National Weather Service predictions change and significant snow falls, I will have full Street Maintenance crews begin 12 hour shifts covering 24 hours of plowing until the streets are plowed and hauled. CMG will also begin plowing the residential streets. The Street Maintenance Supervisors and I will continually monitor the roads and weather forecasts over the next several days. If you have any questions please let me know.

I hope you all have a safe and very Merry Christmas.