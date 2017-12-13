

GREAT FALLS- The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department presented a check to the Montana Community Foundation on Tuesday for the Wildfire Relief Fund.

Black Eagle along with other volunteer departments held a Fill the Boot fundraiser during the Great Falls Parade of Lights.

According to Black Eagle Fire Chief Michael Deshayes, they normally do not release the total amount raised.

During the presentation, Jordan Schroeder also presented a $614 to the Fund as well.

He is a part of a QLC teen social skill group that sold pumpkins during one of their events.

The Wildfire Relief Fund is a partnership between the Montana Television Network and the Montana Community Foundation. The goal of the fund is to help those most affected by this summer’s devastating wildfires.

MTN and its parent company Cordillera Communications matched the first $50,000 raised.

An anonymous donation of $50,000 was received, Carl and Kay Carbon matched $50,000, and the Mountain Sky Guest Ranch Fund and Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation also matched $50,000.

The Montana Shirt Co. contributed $25,000 to the fund. American Bank and PureWest Christies International Real Estate have contributed $10,000 apiece.

The Shopko Foundation and the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust have each donated $5,000.

A grant committee has been put together, including representatives from MTN and the Community Foundation, fire professionals and people from the communities affected by fires. The members will score each application, and that score will determine which organizations receive the first awards.