GREAT FALLS- Residents in Black Eagle are hosting a meeting to discuss Great Falls Public School District’s proposed boundary adjustment plans.

Organizers want to start brainstorming ideas so children from Black Eagle won’t be moved.

Right now the elementary students in Black Eagle go to Riverview and Sacajawea elementary schools.

In the redistricting drafts, those students would be moved to Morningside Elementary School.

Greg Schoby says residents are not only worried about the commute for their children but also concerned they could lose lots of friends as well.

“The meeting is more of an informative meeting to give Black Eagle residents more insight on what’s going on because we were all unaware of what was going on. Also coming up with solutions that we can pitch to the board in general to maybe change some of the draft plan. Ultimately the decision lies on the board and not the committee that came up with the drafts,” Schoby said.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Black Eagle Community Center.