Steve Reevis, a Browning native who appeared in dozens of films, has passed away at the age of 56.

His passing was announced on Thursday. There is no word yet on the cause of death.

The films he was featured in included “Twins,” “Dances with Wolves,” “Last of the Dogmen,” “Fargo” and “The Longest Yard.” He also appeared on the TV shows “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “JAG.”

According to IMDB , in 1996 Reevis received an award from First Americans in the Arts for his supporting roles in both the critically-acclaimed movie “Fargo” and in the TV movie “Crazy Horse.”

The website NativeCelebs says, “Reevis began his career when he accompanied his brother to an audition for the feature “War Party” and ended up being selected as a stunt rider, doubling actor Billy Wirth. The experience interested him in film-making and he began getting small roles in films such as “Twins” and “The Doors” as well as television commercials.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family. It reads, in part:

It is with a heavy heart that our much-loved son, father, brother, uncle and friend Steve Reevis crossed over to the Sand Hills and is walking with God.

Steve was a Blackfeet warrior of the Blackfeet Pikuni Nation. He grew up in Browning, Montana, the son of Lloyd “Curley” and Lila Reevis. He was the third oldest child of three sons and four daughters.

Steve was a family man, he leaves behind his wife Macile Reevis, His sons Joseph, Kyiyo, Pikuni and his daughter Taywanee, his grandchildren Lloyd, Cashus and Uriah

The family is requesting assistance for Celebration of life funeral expenses.

MTN’s David Sherman