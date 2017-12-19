

BUTTE – An 18-year-old was jailed after crashing into a Montana Highway Patrol car, while law enforcement was investigating an unrelated fatal crash in Butte Friday evening.

Butte Police allege Mikel Solomon of Boulder was intoxicated when he drove into a patrol car on Harrison Ave. The patrol car was blocking the scene of a fatal crash that occurred earlier in the night.

Police say Solomon had two 16-year-old boys with him in the car at the time of the crash.

A Butte Police officer directing traffic reportedly saw Solomon’s vehicle traveling south on Harrison Ave. and had to act fast.

“She said she noticed a Suburban coming in her direction, traveling approximately 45 to 50 miles per hour, it did not appear the vehicle was getting prepared to stop,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich. “Our officer had to jump out of the way of the vehicle, the vehicle then struck the Highway Patrol cruiser.”

Solomon faces a DUI charge and three felony counts of criminal endangerment, among other charges.

At the time of the accident, police were investigating an unrelated two-vehicle crash that killed Cole Davis, 32, of Butte.