BOZEMAN – The Co-op on West Main has big expansion plans that will take over the whole block where the store is currently located.

The project is set to start in March and will be finished by fall of 2019. Shoppers will find more retail space along with a bulk foods room. The hot bar, salad bar, and good to go meals will also be expanded.

“Currently our operations are spread out between multiple buildings. We lease an off-site kitchen bakery and warehouse as well as administrative offices, so this will allow us to bring everything under one roof,” said Alison Germain, Marketing and Membership Manager for the Co-op.

Another addition to the Co-op expansion will be online; they will soon be offering an online grocery ordering service that will allow you to shop online and then pick up at the store.

A meeting will be held Tuesday at the library at 5:30 p.m. where anyone with questions about the expansion is encouraged to attend.

MTN’s Morgan Davies