BOZEMAN – Tanner Franks, a Bozeman man charged with the stabbing death of his father Bill Franks, remains in custody after making his initial appearance in District Court Wednesday.

Franks entered a not guilty plea on the felony charge of deliberate homicide. He faces a sentence of up to life imprisonment and his bail remains set at $1 million.

Franks is not to have contact with his mother unless she requests a visitation with him while he remains in custody.

He will make his next appearance at a status hearing, set for Feb. 20th.

Story continues below



-Morgan Davies reporting for MTN