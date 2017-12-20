

Browning- The family of Clarence McNabb, Sr., of Browning, missing since Saturday, has contacted law enforcement and is asking the public for help in finding him.

The family says they have not heard from him since Saturday at about 10 p.m. when he returned to Williston, North Dakota.

McNabb Sr. was working with oil rigs in Williston and living with family members.

The family notified police in North Dakota, and are asking law enforcement in Montana for help.

He was last seen wearing an Indian Relay Champion jacket and dark jeans.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information that may help, you’re asked to contact police or call the family at 406-338-5750.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN News