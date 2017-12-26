

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect for northeast Montana into Wednesday. Tuesday morning’s wind chills were dangerously cold for the Hi-Line, with values approaching -50! While the wind isn’t terribly strong, the combination of a stiff wind and sub-zero temperatures create these extremely cold wind chill values. Arctic air will remain in place for most of the state for the next several days. Moisture moving in from the Pacific will interact with this cold air and create a prolonged snow event toward the weekend. Wednesday, light snow will move through western and central Montana accumulating up to an inch over the lower elevations. The mountains could see as much as 3-6″. Highs will be below 0 in northeast Montana, with some of the western and central areas in the 10s and 20s. Thursday, areas of light snow in western and central Montana will continue. Highs will continue to be very cold, with the harshest temperatures over northeast Montana. Snow will intensify Thursday night into Friday. Friday will be a very snowy day for most of Big Sky Country, creating difficult travel. Please have a winter travel survival kit in your car if you are traveling this week with extra blankets, flashlights, gloves, matches, food, and any other supplies. Highs Friday will range from below 0 up on the Hi-Line, to the 20s and 30s in southwest Montana. Snow will continue for most of the state on Saturday, and arctic air will spill back down through most of Montana by Saturday evening. The snowstorm will end Saturday night, with most of the state seeing total accumulations from Wednesday to Saturday in the 6-12″ range. The mountains will likely see 12-36″ by Saturday. Sunday, arctic high pressure will settle over the state with clearing skies and highs in the -0s to 0s. New Year’s Day on Monday will be partly cloudy with a developing chinook wind off the Rocky Mountain Front. The new year will likely bring a warmer pattern as arctic air moves into the eastern part of the country.

Be safe and stay warm!

Curtis Grevenitz