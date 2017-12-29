HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock on Friday gave all executive agency directors the authority to send state workers home and close government office because of the winter weather impacting much of the state.

The directive applies to all non-essential state employees, regardless of the city or county where they work.

Bullock issued the order to allow workers who felt they needed to leave early to get home safely the option to do so.

In an email sent out to workers, state offices in Helena were closed around 2:40 p.m.

Officials cited Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff Leo Dutton’s call for essential travel only on area roads.