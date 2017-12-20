MINNEAPOLIS — Former Navy SEAL and Butte native Rob O’Neill had a better weekend than most.

O’Neill was the honorary Gjallarhorn blower before the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The honor is part of the team’s pregame ritual, as all attention in the stadium shifts to the horn-blower.

The tradition is in its 11th season, and the horn has been blown by the likes of Randy Moss and Ahmad Rashad already this season.

Rob O’Neill was on the SEAL team that participated in the Bin Laden raid in 2011 and claims to be the one who shot the terrorist mastermind.

-Damon Trubitt reporting for MTN News

