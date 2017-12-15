

BUTTE – Recent pressure from the EPA to reach an agreement on Superfund cleanup in Butte has city officials confident work will get started.

“There’s some actions. There’s action at the highest levels. So now it’s our job to get down to brass tacks and get to an agreement,” said Butte EPA Coordinator Jon Sesso.

The EPA has given Atlantic-Richfield Co., the state, Butte and other parties until the end of January to come to an agreement on cleaning up a century’s worth of mine waste buried around Silver Bow Creek and other areas in the city. If not, the EPA will issue its cleanup orders.

There is much work to be done.

“The amount of work that is being contemplated under these last work plans, that’s being understood, you know, there’s two or three years of work involved,” Sesso said.

For those in the Restore Our Creek Coalition, the plan had better involve removing all the buried mine tailings along Silver Bow Creek.

“We know things are going to happen; we just want to make sure the right things happen. And the right thing is getting those tailings out of the center of this town,” said Restore Our Creek member Northey Tretheway.

Another reason the coalition says it’s important to clean up the mine waste from here is that Silver Bow Creek is the headwaters to the Clark Fork River in which millions of dollars have already been spent in restoration.

“All of the restoration that’s taken place 26 miles west of Butte, and really all the way down to Missoula with Milltown, all of that is in jeopardy if these tailings are not contended with the correct way,” Tretheway said.

Sesso believes reaching an agreement before the deadline is better than having the EPA step in.

“And I don’t think that would be in the best interest of our community because we’d miss the chance to blend what we’re doing on the remedy side with the restoration side,” he said.

But first, the parties must agree to the consent decree.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN