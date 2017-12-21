

BUTTE- Butte Coroner Lee LaBreche identified the 34-year-old woman who died from exposure as Nicole Reynolds of Helena.

LaBreche says the 34-year-old woman died from exposure after she walked away from a Butte-area home late Tuesday.

Reynolds walked away from a home in a rural area off of Little Basin Creek Road at about 10:30 p.m.

Residents in the home reported her missing to police at about 1:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, police and members of the 15/90 Search and Rescue began a search of the area.

Her body was found by searchers at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday about 2.5 miles from the home she left.

The coroner said she died from hypothermia; no other details have been released.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN