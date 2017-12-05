DEER LODGE – A 33-year-old Butte woman was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Deer Lodge.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the woman was a passenger in a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck when a 35-year-old man driving lost control of the vehicle at about 7:10 p.m. Monday while traveling west on the highway.

The truck drifted into the median and the driver, who is from Missoula, overcorrected and the vehicle overturned on the highway.

The driver and passenger, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the truck. They were transported to Deer Lodge Medical Center where the woman was pronounced dead.

Story continues below



The driver was taken by helicopter to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula where he is being treated.

MHP suspects drugs and speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

MTN’s John Emeigh