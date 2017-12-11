Mineral County authorities are looking for help in finding two California residents who were reported missing after their car was found at an Interstate 90 rest stop.

Suzanne Michelle Labelle, 24, and Sherwin Fernandez Lamando Jr., 25, have been missing for more than a week. The couple is from California.

On Dec. 1 Mineral County authorities were alerted that the couple was missing.

Deputies found their vehicle parked at the Dena Mora rest area along Interstate 90 near the Montana and Idaho border later that night.

Story continues below



A five-day search was conducted by deputies, Mineral County Search and Rescue and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

The search was called off by Mineral County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 7 due to weather conditions and a lack of indication that anyone was in the area.

It’s not clear if the couple left the area on foot or if someone gave them a ride.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 406-822-3555.