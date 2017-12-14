HELENA-The suspect in a multi-county vehicle pursuit in late November is facing robbery and theft charges in Lewis and Clark County.

Sidney Rae Aimsback was seen in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Thursday, charged with felony robbery and felony theft.

Prosecutors say on November 28th, Aimsback allegedly stole an SUV on Prospect Avenue when she pointed a gun at the head of the owner who was giving her a ride and demanded she exits the vehicle.

The 29-year-old Aimsback traveled south, leading Sheriff’s Deputies and Highway Patrol Troopers on a chase that ended south of Willow Creek in Gallatin County.

Aimsback is facing a number charges in Broadwater and Gallatin counties, as well as a petition to revoke her suspended sentence out of Great Falls for a felony robbery case from April of 2012.

Bond in her Lewis and Clark County case is set at $100,000. Her Cascade County warrant also has a bond of $100,000.

She’ll be arraigned in district court on January 10th.