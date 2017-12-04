HELENA– The search is on for a new Carroll College president.

The college announced Monday that the Carroll Board of Trustees has formed a committee to begin looking for candidates. The 13-person committee is made up of faculty, staff, trustees, alumni and a current student. AGB Search will also help to facilitate and assist with the process.

Several forums and meetings were held in October to allow the community to express which qualities they’d like to see in a future president. Based on the input, the committee put together a position description for the ideal candidate.

“We are excited to find a leader for the college who is knowledgeable and passionate about our mission, and ready and energized for the challenges ahead,” said search committee chair, Tom Walsh.

Applications and nominations are being accepted until Jan. 8. The committee will begin to review applications immediately with the goal of having someone hired by this summer.

The former Carroll President Thomas Evans, PhD, left in June for a new position as president at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Interim President, Rev. Stephen Rowan, PhD, was appointed and has served in the position since August. Rowan will stay as interim president until the new candidate is hired.

The new president will be Carrol College 18th person to serve in the position.

For apply or to nominate a candidate send an email to james.ferrare@agbsearch.com