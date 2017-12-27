HAVRE- The fire that destroyed Big Equipment Company in Havre is still smoldering days later.

According to the Havre Fire Department, the cause of the fire is unknown, and residents are devastated by the loss of the business.

Crews battled the Christmas Eve fire for over twelve hours.

“It was a big black cloud, and it burned for a long time,” rancher Pete Kuhr said.

Fire crews responded to a call from Big Equipment Company around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

“It was a really big scene with limited manpower,” Havre firefighter Dylan Braach said.

Witnesses said flames could be seen from miles away.

“The call came in, and I stepped outside, and I could imagine it could be seen from 20 miles,” Havre Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Jones said.

The Havre Fire Department had to call for backup and find a way to transport water to the scene as the fire was outside of city limits.

Community members are concerned about Big Equipment Company and its employees.

“Obviously there’s a huge loss out there,” Jones said. “I can’t even imagine how much in equipment and supplies and tools and everything they lost.”

Kuhr said that he feels bad for everyone and is concerned for the employees.

“It was such black smoke and such a pillar of smoke,” he said. “I assumed it had to be a lot of hydrocarbons, fuel, and tires and something. I don’t know what started it or what happened and I don’t know the loss, but it had to be significant.”

The fire department said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

At this time they do not believe the fire is suspicious.

-Elizabeth Transue reporting for MTN