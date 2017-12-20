GREAT FALLS-The Chouteau County Sheriff’s Office helped Santa give some kids a special Christmas.

A dozen children traveled to Great Falls for the annual “Shop WIth A Sheriff” event on Wednesday.

Chouteau County Sheriff Vern Burdick says schools make the recommendations for the children who participate in the program.

“It gives them a chance to come out with us, ride in patrol vehicles, and have fun,” Burdick said.

Employees from the Sheriff’s Office helped the children pick out clothes and shoes – and then they hit the toy section.

Some children wanted to make sure family members have not forgotten this Christmas.

“We have a certain amount of kids that really look out for their brothers and sisters, also their moms and dads. We factor that in, so we help them out in that area. If they want to pick out a present for one of their family members that goes along with the day,” Burdick said.

Once the shopping was over, the children were treated to a pizza party in Fort Benton.