

BUTTE – An elderly couple in Butte shows plenty of Christmas spirit with a longstanding tradition of building a massive Christmas Village.

If the Snyders’ Christmas Village gets any bigger it’ll push them out of their living room.

Frank and Scharlene Snyder have been adding on to their holiday display for more than 20 years. The couple, now in their 80s, say it’s hard work but it’s worth it.

“I kind of like the front row here because you can sit here and look in windows.They got little people in all the windows,” said Scharlene.

Story continues below



The town the Snyders built is very elaborate. It has its own train, a theater, and churches. One thing they recently realized they didn’t have is a post office.

“We had everything else, restaurants, churches, fire stations, school, the whole thing. But we didn’t have a post office. If you have a town, you have to have a post office,” Scharlene said.

Their village has a train, more than 50 buildings, and numerous little people. It even has a carousel reminiscent of the one at Butte’s former Columbia Gardens.

It takes them about a week to set up and they get help from their children. So, will the village be getting any bigger in the future?

“No, I think it’s done. I don’t think we can make it any bigger, we don’t have room,” Scharlene said.

The Snyders thank their children for helping them set up and tear down the village each year.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN