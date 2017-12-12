HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Commissioners recognized outgoing Helena Mayor Jim Smith on Tuesday with a special proclamation recognizing Friday as “Mayor Jim Smith Day.”

Commissioner Andy Hunthausen read aloud the proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting saying, “now, therefore, be it resolved that the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners does hereby proclaim Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, as Mayor Jim Smith Day in Lewis and Clark County.”

The commission said the proclamation represents all of Smith’s dedicated work for the community over the years.

The proclamation will be presented to Mayor Smith Tuesday night at the Civic Center by Helena City Commissioner Dan Ellison during a public farewell event for both of them.

Jim Smith was elected to the Helena City Commission in 1999 before being elected as Mayor of Helena in 2001. Smith served four terms as Mayor.

Smith lost to Wilmot Collins in the Helena mayoral race in November.

Dan Ellison was elected to the Helena City Commission in 2009 and was re-elected to the commission in 2013.