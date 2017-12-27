HELENA- Helena students were invited to the YMCA today to cut loose with Middle School Mayhem.

Middle School Mayhem offers free use of the YMCA pool and gym for any middle school student with a school ID.

This is the second year the YMCA has offered the program and the staff says it’s a great way for the kids to burn off some steam over the holiday break.

Helena YMCA CEO David Smith says the organization is always happy to provide these programs as part of the organizations service to the community.

“The YMCA is a nonprofit organization that gives back to the community and this is one of the ways we can do it.,” says Smith “It’s a safe place for kids, we’re supervising them, we’re watching them what’s going on.”

Throughout the year the YMCA serves over five thousand children in the Helena area through their various programs.

For more information about the services they offer visit http://helenaymca.org/