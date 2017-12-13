

BOZEMAN-The Idaho Pole Company operated a wood treating facility near the northern limits of Bozeman from 1945 until the plant’s closure in 1997.

During plant operations, hazardous substances were released, resulting in soil and groundwater contamination.

“The contamination started in the late 70s or early 80s and it was not done on purpose,” said Les Lonning, a representative with the Idaho Pole Company. “It was a well that broke in one of the tanks.”

However, new information came out Tuesday afternoon that the levels of soil contamination have improved at the former Idaho Pole Company’s wood treating facility in Bozeman.

“The soil component has been treated to meet clean-up standards established in the record of decision,” said Roger Hoogerheide, EPA Remedial Project Manager. “We have controls in place to restrict what can and cannot be done on that property. As a result of that, we’re going to move forward to deletion of the soil component of the remedy. The groundwater component will remain on the Superfund list.”

Idaho Pole Company said they are continuing to make progress with clean-up efforts.

“I think it goes to show that over the course of time, Idaho Pole has stepped up to the plate,” said Lonning. “We’ve done the clean-up and now we’re headed toward a final clean-up and hopefully sale of the property. We can put it back to beneficial use again.”

The EPA said they will continue to monitor the site for 20 to 30 years, but is now ready for restricted development.

“Soils were treated and placed back on site,” said Hoogerheide. “The soils were treated to allow for commercial and industrial use.”

“However, this is a good success story and the ultimate goal of putting this site into future land use or future redevelopment,” he said.

The Idaho Pole Company currently has the property for sale, located on Bozeman’s north side, near Interstate 90.

According to the EPA, it will take some time to get the soil component off the Superfund list.

The company operated the facility from 1945 to 1997.

The company used pentachlorophenol and creosote in a carrier oil to preserve wood.

Listed on Superfund in 1986.

EPA issued a cleanup decision in 1992 to address contaminated soil and groundwater.

Soils were excavated and biologically treated on site.

Groundwater Recovery System operated for 20 years, treating more than 624 million gallons of water.

-Kenneth Webb reporting for MTN