RONAN – It’s a cold case that continues to haunt a Ronan family. On the fifth anniversary of Bob Van Gunten’s death, the answers to what happened to him still aren’t there.

On Dec. 11, 2012, 63-year-old Van Gunten left the Valley Bar in Ronan.

Just after 8 p.m. that night, he was found lying in the parking lot after being run over by a vehicle and killed.

The family was told Van Gunten may have been in a confrontation outside the bar just before his death. Ronan Police investigated the scene and searched for the vehicle involved. But no one’s been arrested.

MTN News spoke with Ronan Police Chief Ken Weaver who said the case is still open. Authorities have received a few tips over the years but nothing has led to a suspect, so whoever hit and killed Van Gunten is still at large.

Van Gunten served as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam, was a former chairman of the Little Shell Tribe, and helped establish the Salish Kootenai College in Pablo. He was enjoying retirement, until his mysterious death.

Anyone with information about Van Gunten’s death is asked to contact Lake County Crimestoppers at (406) 883-7309 or the Ronan Police Department at (406) 676-0223.