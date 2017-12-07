HELENA – Lewis and Clark County commissioners discussed at their regular meeting on Thursday a proposed Military Affected Area around Fort Harrison.

It marks the fifth public hearing on the matter and marks a change in the future of the discussion.

Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise began the hearing recommending the separation of the two elements involved in the discussion, one being the Military Affected Area known as the MAA and the other regarding zoning.

Story continues below



Six individuals then came to the mic to enter new testimony on the matter as it is proposed now. Several others gave testimony in addition to comments they had already given at other meetings. All spoke in opposition.

Once testimony concluded and county staff answered questions, commissioners moved to separate the two issues.

No date was set for the next public hearing on either the MAA or the zoning of the area. All previous public comment will be added to the record in the now separated issues.