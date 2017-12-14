

HELENA- Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg released the identity of the man killed in a crash east of Helena Wednesday morning.

Backeberg says 26 year old Kyle Boundy died as a result of blunt force trauma.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Gleich a white Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on U.S. 12 when they believe it veered into oncoming traffic.

The Trailblazer was struck by a white Chevy Suburban with a four people inside. The passenger in the Trailblazer, Boundy, died from his injuries. The driver of the Trailblazer was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Trooper Gleich says the people in the Suburban were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.