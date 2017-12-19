

HELENA- The Helena man accused of stabbing two people Monday afternoon made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Rainbow Cloud Peters, 25, appeared via video in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court, charged with felony Attempted Deliberate Homicide and Assault with a Weapon.

Prosecutors say Peters was arguing with a female companion on the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch Monday afternoon when witnesses say Peters charged at the woman with two knives.

Another individual tried to separate Peters and the victim. That’s when both the woman and the man were stabbed.

Investigators say the woman suffered life-threatening wounds.

Peters was then tackled by a police officer and a citizen.

Once taken into custody, he allegedly threatened a police officer. The maximum penalty for Attempted Deliberate Homicide is 100 years to life in prison.

The maximum penalty for Assault with a Weapon is 20 years in prison.

Bond in the case is set at $50,000.00. Peters will be arraigned in district court in January.

Read Peters’ charging documents here.