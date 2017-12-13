BILLINGS — Photos of a crook stealing an ATM from a Billings hotel have been shared over 1,000 times online and police said Wednesday they are investigating the incident.

The photos were shared on Facebook by Gail Danishefsky Linnell, who manages the La Quinta Inn & Suites on South Frontage Road.

According to BPD Lt. Neil Lawrence, hotel employees reported the theft on Saturday night.

Lawrence said the employees did not know at the time of the report how the ATM had been stolen, but noticed it was missing.

The manager reviewed surveillance footage, which shows a bald white man hoisting the machine out of the hotel.

Lawrence said the investigating officer plans to meet with the hotel manager on Friday to complete the police report.

It’s unclear how much if any money was in the ATM at the time.

No arrests have been made, according to Lawrence.

Linnell was not immediately available for comment.

-Aja Goare reporting for MTN News