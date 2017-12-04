MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE – The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders visited Malmstrom Air Force Base to spend time with Airmen and deployed affected families as part of their 82nd USO tour.

The cheerleaders met with Airmen from across the base and had lunch with deployed affected families to enhance morale and welfare, and show appreciation for the sacrifices their families make.

“It is such an honor to be out here and thank them for everything they do,” said Jinelle Esther, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. “It is so special we get to have this experience especially being a holiday season, to be able to share the love and that’s exactly what we’re doing. It’s an amazing opportunity to bring Cowboys love and cheer to the nation.

“We want to make sure you all feel the love from us so you know how grateful everyone is and how much we appreciate everything and the sacrifices you all make,” she added.

Kristen Gregory, spouse of Master Sgt. Dale Gregory who is currently deployed, said she is grateful to have the cheerleaders come to Malmstrom and share the holiday season with everyone.

“To have them come all the way here to see our children, to bring them cheer and for them to be here and let us know we’re not forgotten about is really important,” Gregory said. “Sometimes it’s hard to be here especially during the holidays so for everyone to go above and beyond to make this holiday season special for us is awesome.

“Them giving individualized attention to everyone and making sure they are sitting down and talking to everyone shows they are genuinely invested in being here,” she continued. “We’re so grateful the base put this on, extended the invitation to us and that we were able to come and enjoy.”

Malmstrom was one of the four Air Force bases the cheerleaders visited during their tour.