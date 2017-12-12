Home News Democrat Doug Jones wins in Alabama’s US Senate race NewsUS News Democrat Doug Jones wins in Alabama’s US Senate race By NBC - December 12, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Doug Jones, courtesy NBC (NBC) – Jay Gray reports from Montgomery, Ala. on the stunning upset by Democrat Doug Jones to win the state’s U.S. Senate race. Watch Doug Jones’ victory speech below. *Video courtesy NBC RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR No tickets needed for this show: The best viewing for annual meteor shower Wednesday night OPI organizes committee to discuss implementing suicide prevention programs in schools Fire destroys Butte business; smoke was problematic for firefighters LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply